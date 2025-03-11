Stamford Mortgage Company Relocating to NYC

Tomo Mortgage, located in Stamford’s Harbor Point neighborhood, is moving just a few years after Gov. Ned Lamont touted the company’s arrival in Stamford as a sign of better times for its office sector.

Lamont toured Tomo’s offices in 2021 and promised to support the company with “earn as you grow” tax incentives.

But CEO Greg Schwartz and Lamont wound up trading barbs two years later over the role Connecticut’s wealthy suburbs have played in stopping new housing construction and raising home purchase prices and rents.

It’s not clear how many of the 100 or so workers Tomo said at the time that it expected to employ in Stamford by the end of 2021 are still at the company. But now it’s moving to New York City after raising $20 million in series B financing from Progressive Insurance, among others, the company said today.

“Outdated business practices, excessive fees, and over-inflated interest rates cost U.S. homebuyers billions of dollars every year. Tomo is on a mission to change that,” Schwartz, a former Zillow executive, said in a statement. “We use AI to deliver low rates without the gotchas. No mystery fees. No missed closing dates. No ‘rate-keeping,’ where you have to talk to a salesperson before getting a price. People love our honest, upfront pricing and seamless customer experience. We’re thrilled our investors recognize our unique vision and value.”

Tomo said it “achieved 3.5x growth” in 2024 and “is on track to be one of the largest mortgage companies in the U.S.” with purchase loan volume that puts it in the top 10 percent of mortgage lenders nationally.