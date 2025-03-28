William Pitt Sotheby’s Names New Brokerage Manager

William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty announced Thursday that it was naming a leader from rival brokerages to head its New Haven-area offices.

Robin Morrell will lead William Pitt Sotheby’s Madison and Guilford offices.

She formerly held leadership roles with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and William Raveis and previously owned and operated a Coldwell Banker franchise office for 20 years. At BHHS and William Raveis, Morrell “was instrumental in team development, market expansion and strategic planning,” William Pitt Sotheby’s announcement said.

“I am thrilled to welcome Robin as the new brokerage manager for our Madison and Guilford offices,” Carolyn Fugere, co-president and chief sales officer for William Pitt Sotheby’s, said in a statement. “With over 35 years of experience, Robin is a proven leader with a deep passion for real estate, agent development, and business growth. Her expertise in sales strategy, mentorship, and office leadership makes her an invaluable new asset to our team.”