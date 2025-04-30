Amazon Drops $20M on Enfield Permitted Site

Tariffs or no tariffs, internet retail giant took a step towards building more warehouse capacity in north-central Connecticut.

The company paid an affiliate of Winstanley Enterprises $20 million for a pair of parcels totaling 203.64 acres along Bacon Road in Enfield according to a warranty deed filed with the Enfield town clerk’s office.

The land surrounds an existing, Winstanley-owned distribution center at 25 Bacon Road.

Town officials recently permitted a 819,000-square-foot warehouse on the site.

Winstanley secured the permitting and saw off an abutter challenge to the permits in 2023.