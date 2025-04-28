CT’s Seasons FCU Rebrands as ‘Ellafi Federal Credit Union’

Middletown-based Seasons Federal Credit Union is shedding its 20-year-old brand in favor of a new one – and a new mission.

In a press release, the credit union announced its changing its name to Ellafi Federal Credit Union and “evolving” to focus on “financial independence and economic resilience for women and their allies.”

The credit union claims it is Connecticut’s first to take on this focus.

According to the NCUA, Ellafi has $178.49 million in assets and 12,636 members.

In practical terms, the credit union’s announcement said the mission shift will mean it will offer banking products and financial offerings and “a supportive community built on inclusion and empowerment” that, together, help “close financial gaps” for its target demographics.

“Ellafi Federal Credit Union is proud to be Connecticut’s first women focused credit union – created to champion equity, empower women, and serve every member of our community,” President and CEO Keith A. Wiemert said in a statement. “Our products, services and culture are designed around the unique financial journeys of women, while remaining inclusive and accessible to all.”

The credit union said its name is something of an acronym reflecting its mission, while also explicitly evoking femininity: “to Empower and Lead women [and their allies] with the goal to Lift economic resilience and help women, and their allies, Achieve Financial Independence.”

“Financial empowerment is about more than money; it’s about confidence, security, and opportunity,” Senior Vice President Robyn Swanson said in a statement. “When we invest in women, we strengthen families, businesses, and entire communities. At Ellafi, we’re committed to providing the resources and support that make financial independence possible for everyone.”