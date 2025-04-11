From Corporate HQ to Self-Storage: Developer Pitches New Plan for Pepperidge Property

It’s a real come-down for the prestige of 595 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, but a developer’s plan to convert the office-and-factory property to self-storage units will keep it active.

An April 2 filing with the Norwalk Planning & Zoning Commission by lawyers at Stamford firm Wofsey Rosen shows that New York City developer TVC Partners wants to renovate the former Pepperidge Farm headquarters building. The company has the property under contract, the application states, pending city approval of its proposal.

The 85,456 square feet of manufacturing space to the rear of the building practically on the Westport town line would be converted to 600 self-storage units, with the 25,362 square feet of office space left as-is for now, the application states.

The development needs a special permit from town officials to go forward, but won’t need zoning relief, the application states.