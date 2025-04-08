Hartford Named Top Place to Sell This Spring

Greater Hartford has been named one of the top places to sell this spring according to a new report from Zillow.

With competition and demand remaining high, homesellers can expect to sell their home rather quickly. Homes in the Hartord area are on the market for seven days on average, according to Zillow economists.

“While affordability remains incredibly challenging, the housing market is improving for buyers nationally,” Zillow Senior Economist Orphe Divounguy said in a statement. “Some of the strongest buyers markets are in the Southeast, where builders have been able to keep up with demand. Sellers are still in the driver’s seat in the Northeast and in Northern California, where buyers are competing for the few homes that are available.”

Additionally, home values are appreciating twice as fast in the Boston metro area as they are nationally, according to Zillow. The Massachusetts median single-family home price was $400,000 in February, an increase of 8.18 percent year-over-year, according to data from The Warren Group, the publisher of The Commercial Record.

Hartford wasn’t the only New England metro to be featured as a top seller as Greater Boston also was named a top place to sell this spring. In the Massachusetts metro, the median days on the market is just eight days. Zillow also stated that home values have climbed more than 57 percent in that same period.