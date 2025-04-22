Hartford Realtors Name 2025 ‘Good Neighbor’

The Greater Hartford Association of Realtors has named a North Canaan-based Realtor as the recipient of its annual “Good Neighbor Award” for her charitable work to help local veterans.

Wendy Eichman, a broker at Raynard & Peirce Realty, has been volunteering on behalf of Couch Pipa VFW Post 6851 in Caanan for 16 years, GHAR said, and is a lifetime auxiliary member of the post.

She created the Sunset Music Series, which includes local bands playing at the VFW every Thursday night from June to August. The money raised with this series aids in maintaining the VFW building and the services provided to 181 veterans who belong to this post. Her volunteer work includes hours upon hours of fundraising and community outreach.

“Wendy’s many years of dedication to veterans is a wonderful example of how real estate agents are champions of their communities. On behalf of GHAR’s membership, we are proud to present this award to Wendy and the Couch Pipa VFW Post.” GHAR CEO Holly Callanan said in a statement.

The Canaan VFW post will get a $1,000 check from GHAR in recognition of Eichman’s work.

“Aiding our Veterans for Foreign Wars has been very important to me and I am proud of the contributions that I have made to this wonderful organization,” Eichman said in a statement provided by GHAR.