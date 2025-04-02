Lamont Launches $30M CT Homeownership Push

The state of Connecticut is dropping $30 million on a trio of programs to boost homeownership in the state.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the launch of CT Home Funds on Tuesday.

The Connecticut Home Improvement Program, the Time to Own – Rehabilitation Program and the Homeownership Construction Program are being administered by Capital for Change and the state Housing Development Fund.

“We hear constantly from residents and developers that high costs and affordability are a barrier to build, maintain, or purchase homes,” state Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno said in a statement. “Smaller developers, which oftentimes are locally based, cannot rehabilitate or retrofit a property and then sell at an affordable price. We designed these programs to help our residents now, and in the future, to improve their homes and help developers who want to do the right thing without compromising quality.”

The Connecticut Home Improvement Program is being seeded by $8.5 million, which will be used to provide low-interest loans directly to homeowners to make energy improvements and related housing code repairs that make homes more energy efficient.

Also administered by Capital for Change, the Time To Own – Rehabilitation Program is being seeded by $10 million that will be used to help new homeowners who received assistance under the state’s Time To Own Program with forgivable loans to help with the costs of repairs and improvements on their new homes. This can include replacing a well or septic tank, a new roof, or improvements to plumbing and electrical systems.

The Homeownership Construction Program is being seeded by $11.5 million that will be used to provide grants of up to $150,000 per home for smaller developers and nonprofits to help cover the costs of new construction or rehabilitation of up to ten affordable homes. The new homes will be income-restricted.

The Department of Housing is also reserving $2 million of this funding for a pilot program that will be based in Hartford and in which the city of Hartford is providing an additional $2 million in matching funds.

“These investments are a game-changer for Hartford,” Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam said in a statement. “Homeownership is one of the most powerful tools we have to build wealth, stabilize neighborhoods, and strengthen our city’s future. By investing in home rehabilitation and affordable housing development, we’re creating opportunities for Hartford families to live and thrive in the state’s capital city.”