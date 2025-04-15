Liberty Bank Lands Deal as ‘Official Bank’ of Hartford Yard Goats

Middletown-based Liberty Bank now has a big, new marketing platform: the 6,121-seat Dunkin’ Park next to downtown Hartford.

The bank announced Monday it’s inked a multi-year sponsorship deal with the stadium’s home team, the Hartford Yard Goats double-A baseball team, that’s seeing it named the team’s “official bank” coinciding with Liberty Bank’s 200th anniversary.

The deal’s more concrete perks include naming rights to Dunkin’ Park’s biggest hospitality space – to be renamed the Liberty Bank Pavilion – and the park’s center-field gate on Trumbull Street. The bank’s also getting the right to display its branding throughout the stadium and will get to present “Community Kindness Awards” at certain Yard Goats games, reflecting the bank’s “be community kind” motto.

“At Liberty Bank, we align ourselves with organizations who share the same unwavering commitment we do to helping individuals, families, businesses and communities thrive. That’s why we are proud to now be the Official Bank of the Hartford Yard Goats,” bank President and CEO David W. Glidden said in a statement. “We would like to congratulate the Yard Goats on their 10th season – not only for what they do on the baseball field – but for the significant impact they have on the community and local economy.”

The Yard Goats are an affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.

“Liberty Bank has been a trusted partner of the Yard Goats since day one,” Yard Goats Team President Tim Restall said in a statement. “We’re so pleased to continue to see this relationship grow, and flourish, and are proud to stand with Liberty Bank as they create opportunities that benefit the Greater Hartford Region through their activation.”