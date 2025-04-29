Manchester Warehouse Sold to New Jersey Investor

A New Jersey real estate investor that specializes in acquisitions of infill industrial properties paid $12 million for a Manchester distribution facility.

B&D Holdings of Warren, New Jersey bought 100 Sanrico Drive from SkyREM, which has offices in New York and Philadelphia.

The 10-acre property includes a 190,646 square-foot distribution facility originally completed in 1986, according to Manchester assessors’ data.

JLL Capital Markets represented the seller and arranged a five-year acquisition loan by Ameritas.

The property is 100-percent leased to a credit tenant, according to JLL. It is equipped with 45-foot clear heights, 24 loading docks and 40- by 65-foot column spacing.

JLL Managing Director Michael Restivo, Director David Coffman and Analyst Ali Howard represented the seller. JLL’s capital markets debt advisory team arranged the acquisition financing.

“With its strategic location, high-quality tenant and state-of-the-art features, this asset is well-positioned to benefit from the continued growth in e-commerce and logistics demand. The Hartford area’s low vacancy rates and limited new supply make this a particularly attractive acquisition,” Restivo said in a statement.

B&D Holdings is an investment arm of the Segal Family Office and the Segal Family Foundation, founded by the Segal Family that founded the Bradco Supply building supplies chain. B&D Holdings owns nearly 10 million square feet of properties in 37 states, according to its web site.