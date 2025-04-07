Norwalk Ex-Auto Body Sells for Potential Redevelopment

A three-quarter-acre parcel across the river from downtown Norwalk has traded hands for nearly $2 million.

The site of a former auto body shop that had expanded multiple times was marketed as a redevelopment opportunity given what the seller’s brokerage, Angel Commercial, described as “prime location and flexible zoning.”

The 0.72-acre site at 7, 9 and 10 Van Zant St. fetched $1.8 million.

“The Van Zant Street Portfolio presented a rare opportunity for buyers seeking to reposition or redevelop commercial assets in a highly accessible and growing area of Norwalk,” Jon Angel, who represented the sellers, said in a statement. “Its strategic location near I-95, Route 7, the East Norwalk Metro-North Station, and vibrant local amenities made it especially appealing.”

Charles Schemera, the buyer, was represented by DVB Commercial Realty LLC.