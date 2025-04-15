Redfin Joins Zillow in Not Featuring Delayed Listings

Redfin became the latest big name to support the National Association of Realtors’ updates to its pocket listing policy.

After Zillow announced that it would not feature any listings that were marketed off of multiple listing services, Redfin announced Monday that it will do the same.

“Because we believe that all buyers should be able to see all listings, Redfin.com will not publish any listings that have been publicly marketed before being shared with all real estate websites via the MLS,” Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman said in a statement.

Redfin is also asking MLSs to create a coming-soon designation for listings that restricts search sites from showing how long a home has been for sale and at what price. Redfin’s Monday announcement notes that some brokers want these listings to be limited to agents, which it doesn’t agree with.

“Other brokers have supported the idea of coming-soon listings, but with access limited to agents, and potentially only to their own agents,” Kelman said. “This violates the principle established in the last great real-estate anti-trust battle, settled in 2008, that all brokerage customers should be able to see all MLS listings, online or via an agent. And that principle exists for a reason: once brokers give our clients control over how their listing appears online, every client will want that listing to appear everywhere.”