Danbury Food Pantry Completes Big Expansion

Daily Bread Food Pantry has expanded to a new location in a former Danbury military museum after signing a lease with landlord Orlando Properties.

The new 6,000 square-foot location at 125 Park Ave. is 10 times the size of its previous location, brokerage JLL announced.

The 41-year-old nonprofit organization is positioning the space as a “Super Pantry” to serve an expanded population following a multi-year search. Daily Bread has completed renovations to the property including new building systems, new windows and siding, and upgrades to the driveway and parking lot.

The new facility includes expanded inventory, translation kiosks, a social service library, children’s book book and a large warehouse including walk-in refrigeration. The pantry serves nearly 1,000 families a week.

“This was an enormous project for an all-volunteer organization with limited funding. But with the help of an army of supporters we made it happen,” Peter Kent, president of Daily Bread Food Pantry, said in a statement. “It’s not just an amazing new space, but a whole new way to think about what a modern food pantry should be.”

The U.S. Military Museum occupied the property for 22 years until its closure in 2017.

JLL Executive Vice President Ian Ceppos represented the food pantry in the lease transaction.