Danbury Greenlights Hotel-to-Apartments Conversion

Danbury planning officials have given the go-ahead for a developer to turn a 10-story hotel into an apartment building oriented towards creative tenants.

Danbury-based Bright Ravens applied to turn a former Crowne Plaza Hotel in one of the city’s office park districts into 200 apartments, a mix of one-bedrooms and studios.

The site is just off Exit 2 on Interstate 84, close to the New York state line.

Amenities noted on plans filed with the city include an outdoor pool, a 20,000 square feet of art studios, a wood shop and metal fabrication rooms, outdoor basketball and pickleball courts, an arcade, art gallery, coworking space, coffee bar, gym and a 5,204-square-foot restaurant and bar.

The program calls for no new additions to the building, just renovating and reconfiguring the existing hotel tower.

Renderings included in the application show signs on the building reading “Innovation Studios,” although