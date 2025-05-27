Enfield’s Ex-MassMutual Campus Sells for $3.99M

A large, but empty office building just off Interstate 91 in Enfield has traded hands.

An affiliate of Branford-based MB Financial Group paid $3.99 million for the property at 85-100 Bright Meadow Blvd. on May 5, according to a deed filed with the Enfield town clerk’s office.

An affiliate of Norwalk-based Silver Heights Capital provided a $5 million construction loan and a trust registered at a suburban Boston medical office building advanced a $10 million loan for the property, both on May 5 according to public records.

Silver Heights Capital advertises itself as a privately funded bridge lender and provider of “customized debt solutions.”

The Enfield property was once the site of a major office for Springfield, Massachusetts-based insurer MassMutual and had been on the market for several years.

It hosts three 1983-vintage office buildings totaling 472,536 square feet of space plus a 1,160-spot parking garage dating to 2005, a helipad and a former daycare facility across 65 acres next to Exit 49 on I-91.

But it’s not yet clear what MB Financial plans to do with the property – no formal plans have been filed. However, a different developer had pitched town officials on a sports, entertainment and retail complex there, only to have the proposal fall apart during the wetlands permitting process.