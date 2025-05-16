Historic Tax Credits Help Pay for Hartford Office-to-Housing Conversion

Developers broke ground on the transformation of a pair of century-old former state office buildings into a mixed-income apartment community in downtown Hartford.

Pennrose and The Cloud Company are partnering on the Trinity Street Apartments, which will total 104 apartments including 21 income-restricted units.

The project’s resident amenities include coworking space, a landscaped roof terrace, community rooms and a fitness center. The project also includes 4,000 square feet of ground floor retail space.

“Located directly across the street from Hartford’s historic Bushnell Park and the State Capitol, Trinity Street Apartments will bring vitality, investment, and much-needed housing to one of Connecticut’s most iconic locations,” Pennrose Regional Vice President Karmen Cheung said in a statement.

A groundbreaking ceremony this week marked the start of construction on the project, which is scheduled to open in early 2027.

Haynes Construction Co. will update the buildings with new systems including all-electric utilities, repointed masonry and sustainability upgrades. The project team also includes architect WRT, civil engineer Bohler and historic architecture consultants Public Archaeology Laboratory.

Pennrose acquired the buildings at 18-20 and 30 Trinity St. from the state Department of Administrative Services for $1 in January and recently completed the financing package from dozens of sources, including federal low-income tax credits purchased by Key Community Development Corp., historic tax credits purchased by JP Morgan Chase and Connecticut historic tax credits purchased by Eversource.

KeyBank provided the construction financing and permanent financing.