Hartford Is Second-Hottest Housing Market in the Country

Homebuyers in New England will have to deal with some of the most competitive markets in the country, according to a new report from Zillow.

Greater Hartford is the second-most competitive market in the nation, ahead of Providence, Rhode Island, and Boston, Massachusetts The Hartford area had 11.3 “engaged shoppers” per listing in March while Boston had 10.3 engaged shoppers per listing.

Zillow defined “engaged shoppers” as “people who have saved or shared a for-sale listing on Zillow.”

“This spring, we’re seeing signs of a more balanced housing market. Inventory is up 20% over last year, and about 1 in every 4 sellers are cutting prices,” Zillow Senior Economist Orphe Divounguy said in a statement. “Still, there are areas where competition is intense and there are bidding wars for most homes. To compete in these markets, buyers need their finances in order, full visibility into what’s for sale and an agent who is an expert negotiator in their corner.”

Zillow said 61.8 percent percent of homes sold in March sold above the listing price in Greater Hartford.

MLS data tracked by Redfin found that new listings in the Hartford area were down over 19 percent year-on-year for the four weeks ending May 25, and total active listings were off 8.55 percent on the same basis.

Additionally, in March, homes did not stay on the market for long, with the average time on market in the Hartford area being just six days. In Greater Boston, homes were typically off the market in just seven days.