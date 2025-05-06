Manchester CU, California CU to Merge

Northeast Family Federal Credit Union and Self-Help Federal Credit Union announced their merger Monday.

The deal will add 5,900 members and 28 staff members to the latter institution, based in Modesto, California. Self-Help has 129,000 members across 38 branches – 22 in California, nine in Illinois, five in Washington State, and two in Wisconsin.

Northeast Family has two branches in Manchester and $100 million in assets.

“This merger gives us a presence in the Northeast — a new area for us,” Self-Help President Rudolfo Medina said in a statements. “We are excited about both the expansion into a new state and about partnering with this mission-aligned institution to continue to provide affordable financial services to the communities they serve.”

Self-Help FCU’s announcement indicated the credit union’s national growth has come via mergers. The credit union is a federally-designated community development financial institution. Formed in 2008, the lender says it aims to serve communities that have “historically faced systemic barriers to financial inclusion.”

Northeast Family was formed in 1975 by the merger of Willimantic’s East Central Connecticut Teachers Credit Union and the Manchester Teachers Credit Union, which itself dates back to 1938.

“Northeast Family identified Self-Help as a partner that will continue our vision to realize our community’s full potential,” Northeast Family President and CEO Joanne Todd said in a statement. “Self-Help’s mission is creating and protecting ownership and economic opportunity for all and its position as a community development financial institution allows it to offer a wider range of programs and services that help members and communities advance.”