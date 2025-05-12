Norwalk’s Tallest Building Getting Golf Lounge Venue

As it expands across New York City’s suburbs and exurbs, a national chain of golf-based entertainment venues is planning to open a spot in Norwalk’s tallest building.

The once-reviled SoNo 50 tower was renovated starting in 2019 by new owner Capital Equities Group to include ground-floor retail space, a renovated lobby with a cafe and coworking space and modern amenities.

A franchise location of Five Iron Golf will take a 8,411-square-foot space in the 14-story tower, the company announced this month. The franchise will have 10 golf simulators and darts, shuffleboard and billiards games.

The venue is expected to open in early 2026.

Morrow Hill broker Ian Laskowski represented ownership.

Five Iron has 34 locations across 15 U.S. states and five countries. The company’s venues combine golf simulators and other bar-type sports with a bar and food offerings. Its clients range from private parties to corporate events to friends practicing.