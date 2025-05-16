Thomaston Savings Bank Partners With Paige to Simplify Legacy Planning

Thomaston Savings Bank has partnered with Paige, a legacy planning platform, to offer streamlined estate planning services to families and businesses across Connecticut.

Through this partnership, Thomaston Savings Bank clients will gain access to a co-branded Paige platform tailored to meet their needs. Paige offers users guidance for creating wills as well as secure document storage and document sharing. Thomaston Savings Bank customers will be able to access a free trial of the platform and a reduced monthly rate of $1.99 per month after the free trial while continuing to use Paige as Thomaston Savings Bank clients.

“Paige aligns perfectly with our mission of providing trusted, innovative solutions to our clients,” Thomaston Savings Bank President and CEO Steve Lewis said in a statement. “We’re excited to introduce this platform to help families and businesses in our community plan for the future.”

Paige, previously known as The Postage, has enhanced its platform to make estate planning easier and more accessible. With a Paige account, customers will gain access to essential tools and resources designed to simplify estate planning and protect their legacy. The account includes the creation of a legally binding will, step-by-step estate planning tools, control over delegate access, and access to Paige’s planning resources.

“Community banks play a vital role in their customers’ lives, and Paige provides a unique opportunity for banks to offer value-added services that drive non-interest income and strengthen customer loyalty,” StoneCastle Partners CEO Joshua Siegel, a board observer at Paige, said in a statement. “Thomaston Savings Bank is setting a strong example by leading the way with Paige.”