Unhappy Agents Voice Concerns

Real estate agents are an unhappy bunch these days, mainly because of money.

According to the surprisingly candid results of a survey delving into agents’ psyche by the Redfin brokerage firm, half expect their fees to fall in the coming months. Also, 1 in 7 agents changed companies last year, largely in search of a larger share of the commission split with their brokers. Of those agents, 1 in 5 are planning to switch again this year.

They’re also dissatisfied with their main trade association, the National Association of Realtors, mostly because of its 2024 settlement of several class-action lawsuits that challenged the way agents are paid. Now, many agents are having to deal with clients who want to negotiate their fees.

“That settlement rewrote the playbook on how agent fees are communicated and negotiated among consumers and agents,” wrote Jason Aleem, chief of real estate services at Redfin.

‘Far More’ Buyers Bargaining

The survey covers a relatively small sample: Only 500 agents participated. But the results are telling, nonetheless. For example, prior to the NAR settlements, buyers rarely, if ever, asked how their agents were paid and how much.

Traditionally, buy-side agents split the commission 50-50 with the selling agent. But because the selling agent set the fee, buyers could not bargain. Now, the charges have been separated, giving buyers the leverage they never had to negotiate. And according to the survey, 18 percent of agents are experiencing “far more” bargainers, with 36 percent seeing “slightly more.”

As a result, 43 percent of the agents polled have already seen their commissions decline, and 51 percent expect them to fall this year.

Agents aren’t exactly thrilled with another NAR change, this one adopted to permit sellers to allow their listings to be held out of their local multiple listing services for a to-be-determined period. The shift in policy was all but forced upon NAR by a few brokers who want to keep their listings in-house so they can book the entire commission.

But nearly 9 out of 10 agents in this survey said all listings should be marketed on the MLS. And 3 out of 4 said withholding a listing from the MLS is rarely in the best interest of the seller.

Agents are buffeted by the same out-of-their-purview events that buyers and sellers face. For instance, almost all of the 500 agents polled said affordability is the major challenge they face – not just for now, but for the next five years. The lack of inventory ranks second.

Coming in at the third-most important concern, though, is declining commissions. All the other challenges agents face were also pocketbook issues: more commission-related lawsuits, erosion of the MLS as the chief marketplace for listings, and competition from discount brokers, among others.

Agents’ chief complaint about their chosen field is that their incomes are unpredictable. Still, they’re an optimistic crew: Half think sales will increase this year, and a third believe sales will remain the same.

Worth noting, however, is that the poll was taken prior to the White House’s throwdown on tariffs. But even prior to that, 1 in 4 agents did not have a positive outlook when it came to the economy.

Agents Struggling with Money

While almost 1 in 3 agents earned $100,000 or more last year, 2 out of 5 made $50,000 or less. And 1 in 3 had to take a second job to make ends meet.

That’s perhaps one reason that half of agents are unlikely to recommend a career in real estate sales to others.

“It’s unsurprising that after two years of record low sales, agents are less likely to recommend real estate as a career,” wrote Aleem. “But it’s important to highlight why agents love their job.”

Fair enough: Nearly 9 out of 10 agents cite the independent nature of their work – setting their own schedules, for example, and making their own decisions.

But along with the unpredictable nature of their incomes, they dislike finding new customers, dealing with other agents who are rude or unprofessional, being constantly on call and dealing with unreasonable and/or abusive clients.

Aleem said he finds the fact that half of agents would not recommend the field as “at once concerning and encouraging.”

He said the business needs to figure out how to make real estate a sustainable and fulfilling career, while also getting comfortable with the fact that some agents just aren’t committed to the right things. And if the latter is the case, he adds, then it’s “OK for them to leave.”

Lew Sichelman has been covering real estate for more than 50 years. He is a regular contributor to numerous shelter magazines and housing and housing-finance industry publications. Readers can contact him at lsichelman@aol.com.