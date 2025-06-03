As Inventory Piles Up Elsewhere, CT Markets Still Hot

A new analysis by economists at listings portal and brokerage Redfin says the nation’s housing market had 34 percent more sellers compared to prospective homebuyers in April.

Try telling that to someone looking for a home in any of Connecticut’s major housing markets.

In the Hartford and New Haven metro areas, combined active inventory of single-family and condominium homes is tracking below 2024 levels – 8.55 percent down year-on-year in the former, 9.09 percent down in the latter.

Even in elite Fairfield County, for-sale inventory for the four weeks ending May 25 was 0.93 percent behind the comparable period in 2024.

And new listings in all three markets are also hardly flooding onto the market. Fairfield County only had 0.6 percent more hit the market in the four weeks ending May 25 than in the same period last year. Meanwhile in Greater Hartford numbers of new for-sale listings were down 19.1 percent year-on-year, and in the New Haven area they were off 14.7 percent.

That puts Connecticut in one of only a few states in the country that aren’t facing a big glut of sellers: Only 14 of the 50 major U.S. metros – as diverse as St. Louis, Missouri and Newark, New Jersey – have more buyers than sellers.

“The balance of power in the U.S. housing market has shifted toward buyers, but a lot of sellers have yet to see or accept the writing on the wall. Many are still holding out hope that their home is the exception and will fetch top dollar,” Redfin Senior Economist Asad Khan said in a statement. “But as sellers see their homes sit longer on the market and notice fewer buyers coming through on tour, more of them will realize that the market has adjusted and reset their expectations accordingly.”