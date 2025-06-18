CT Bucks Trend of Flipped Home Profit Decline

Data analytics firm Attom released its first quarter home flipping report, finding that profits from flipped sales are down compared to last year.

Nationwide, gross profits on a typical flipped home decreased to $65,000 in Q1 versus $70,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024. The typical investor paid $260,000 for a home they flipped in the first quarter of 2025 and sold the property for $325,000.

In Connecticut, however, profits were up from Q1 2024, when average gross profit per home was $115,000. Gross profit in Q1 2025 was $120,000. The median home purchase price in the first quarter of this year was $240,000; the sale price was $360,000.

The number of homes flipped was up 26 percent versus Q4 2024 and accounted for 6.7 percent of all homes sold.

The Northeast overall had some of the highest profit margins in the county, Attom reported.