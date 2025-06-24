Developer Wants to Turn Trumbull Offices into Senior Housing

A 43,870-square foot building at the edge of a Trumbull office park could get a new neighbor in the form of senior housing.

A joint venture of Simad Ventures, a New York City-based LLC, and Hicksville, New York-based MRJ Realty have filed a petition with town officials to rezone 12 Cambridge Drive to a zone dedicated to 55-and-over housing.

The joint venture LLC bought the 5.89-acre property for $2.4 million in 2017.

Plans filed with town officials show a single, 4-story apartment building with 124 units next to the 2-story office building. The plans also show 130 units of structured parking across two levels partially sunk into the slope and 278 surface spots to comply with town zoning requirements.

Amenities only appear to include an outdoor terrace with a pickleball court, with no indoor amenity spaces noted in plans. The same plans show a unit mix of exclusively one-bedroom units.

A summary of the project written by project lawyer Ryan D. Hoyler, of Robinson & Cole LLP, doesn’t speak to the current vacancy rate in the office property.

However, brokerage Avison Young reported earlier this month that the Fairfield County class A office vacancy rate sits at 26.4 percent, while class B and C properties sit at 18.7 percent. Both those figures have shrunk in recent months thanks to multifamily conversions.