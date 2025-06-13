Fairfield County Bank Donates $5K to CCSU Banking Excellence Program

Fairfield County Bank has partnered with Central Connecticut State University (CCSU) and provided a $5,000 donation for the recently announced Banking Excellence Program partnership, which connects the university and Connecticut’s top financial institutions to prepare graduates for a career in financial services.

Classroom instruction is supplemented through a paid internship offered by one of the participating financial institutions, such as Fairfield County Bank, which provides students with workplace and networking experience. Industry leaders will also present and host class visits each semester.

“The Banking Excellence Program is an exciting way to engage the next generation of up-and-coming bankers. We look forward to welcoming interns from the program as a valuable addition to our existing internship offerings,” Fairfield County Bank President Daniel Berta said in a statement.