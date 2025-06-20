First County Bank Names Two New Corporators

Stamford-based First County Bank welcomed two new corporators to its board earlier this week.

Kim DePra is vice president and director of marketing and communications for Ashforth Company, a diversified real estate operating company based in Stamford.

Tom Sanseverino is the president and CEO of Camsan Inc., an electrical contractor based in Stamford that serves Fairfield and Westchester counties.

“We are pleased to welcome Kim and Tom as our newest bank corporators,” Robert Granata, chairman and CEO of First County Bank said in a statement. “Their decades of industry expertise and dedicated service to local nonprofits throughout Fairfield County aligns

with our mission. We look forward to leveraging their insights to better serve our clients and community, while helping to shape the future vision of First County Bank.”