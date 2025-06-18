Hartford Architects Name New President

A Hartford architecture firm that specializes in hospitality, civic and education projects announced a leadership transition, including the appointment of a new president.

Scott Celella will become president of JCJ Architecture on July 1, succeeding Peter Stevens, who will become principal and president emeritus.

A 30-year employee, Celella has been JCJ’s chief operating officer for two decades. Barry Goldstein, current managing director of JCJ’s Western region, will succeed Celella as chief operating officer.

Under Stevens’ leadership for more than two decades, JCJ Architecture expanded through acquisitions and established new offices in New York City, Phoenix, Tulsa and Las Vegas. In 2023, JCJ acquired Boston-based Group One Architects and consolidated the two firms’ offices. The firm also converted to an employee stock ownership plan.

“This transition marks the fulfillment of a thoughtfully developed succession plan aimed at maintaining continuity and excellence,” Celella said in a statement.

JCJ Architecture specializes in designs of hospitality, gaming, civic, K-12 and higher education projects. The firm’s local projects include the Boys & Girls Club of Hartford’s South End club, which opened in 2021.