New Haven OK Plan to Swap Hotel Plan for Apartments

A long-gestating proposal to turn a New Haven hotel near Interstate 95 into housing has finally received city approval.

The 112-unit development is now on its second owner. Brooklyn-based landlord Ahron Rudich bought what’s currently a hotel at 3 Long Wharf Drive from a local investor, who secured zoning approval for the conversion in 2022.

However, Rudich still needed site plan approval from the New Haven City Plan Commission, which came last week.

The 112-room extended-stay hotel, which is currently branded as a “Village Suites” property, is spread among 14 buildings. Six of the apartments that will remain after the conversion will be rented as affordable housing.