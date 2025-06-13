State Announces $18.8M in Remediation Grants for Blighted Properties

The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development’s Brownfield Remediation and Development Program is providing $18.8 million in grants for 23 properties in 19 towns.

The grants will help cover the cost of cleaning up the properties so they can be redeveloped.

“Our brownfield redevelopment efforts continue to produce great results, not only for the communities that can now capitalize on new opportunities for growth and vibrancy, but also for the residents who directly benefit from the new end uses for these reclaimed properties, whether it be housing, parks, commercial space or community centers,” DECD Commissioner Daniel O’Keefe said in a statement.

The full list of properties is available on the state’s website.