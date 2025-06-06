Yale Follows Through On Planned High Street Halt

As it said it would do earlier this year, Yale has paused its planned conversion of High Street between Elm and Chapel streets into a car-free plaza. The university told the city in February that it would postpone the project as it geared up for funding cuts from the Trump Administration.

“In February Yale decided to postpone the conversion of High Street between Elm and Chapel streets to a pedestrian-centric area,” Alexandra Daum, Yale’s associate vice president for New Haven Affairs and University Properties, said in an email to the New Haven Independent. ​“The project team made our partners at the city aware of this decision as well as the community members who were involved in the steering committee for the project.”

Per reporting from the New Haven Register, Yale is also pausing work on other new-construction projects thanks to uncertainty from the administration..

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker told the Independent on Thursday that Yale hasn’t given a list of specific projects to be paused.