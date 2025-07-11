Aircraft Leasing Firm Opening Greenwich Office

An alternative investment manager that specializes in aircraft leasing is opening a new office in downtown Greenwich.

Sky Leasing LLC committed to occupying 5,576 square feet on the first floor of 240 Greenwich Ave.

The firm currently has offices in San Francisco, Dublin and Singapore.

CBRE was recently appointed the leasing agent for 240 Greenwich Ave., which recently was updated with new mechanical systems and common areas.

The property features flexible floor plates, and currently has 30,000 square feet of contiguous space available, according to CBRE. A 1,887 square-foot speculative office suite is under construction and scheduled for completion in early 2026.

Jarod Stern of Savills represented Sky Leasing in the negotiations.