Developer Details Enfield Mass Mutual Campus Redo

Demoing out the core of an office building. Filling the cores of two more with storage units and a fitness center. Replacing parking lots with duplexes.

That’s how Branford-based MB Financial Group would like to repurpose the old Mass Mutual office complex in Enfield, according to a presentation filed with town officials.

The firm’s conceptual plans will get an informal presentation to the town Planning & Zoning Commission on July 24.

An affiliate of MB Financial paid $3.99 million for the property at 85-100 Bright Meadow Blvd. on May 5.

The presentation shows a giant light well being carved into the westernmost of the three 1983-vintage office buildings in the complex.The ground floor of this building would also include a 12,000-square-foot restaurant with an outdoor patio.

That maneuver, plus filling what would otherwise be spaces too dark to use for apartments with amenities, would let MB carve 178 apartments out of what’s currently 472,536 square feet of empty office space. The units would be nearly evenly spit between one- and two-bedroom homes, with a handful of studios.

In addition, MB Financial wants to build a fourth apartment building with 129 homes next to the Brutalist office complex and add a pool for tenants

The final touches to MB’s plan: 169 townhomes on what are currently the site’s parking lots and a clubhouse building. The 1,160-spot parking garage dating to 2005 and an existing daycare on the site would remain as-is and continue to serve the development.