Developer Pitches 90 Apartments in Place of Fairfield Restaurant

A pair of properties near Fairfield’s second Metro-North commuter rail station could become 90 new homes if city officials agree.

Plans filed with city officials by an affiliate of area developer Skala Partners show a restaurant at the corner of Kings Highway and Commerce Drive, and a neighboring 1-story office building, being demolished.

In their place, a 6-story apartment building with a single ground-floor, 4,313-square-foot retail space opening onto a similarly-sized public plaza where the two roads meet.

Parking would be handled via an 80-space surface lot, a 27-space ground-floor garage and 11 further surface spaces covered by one of the building’s wings, meaning the building will not need zoning relief for parking.

Amenities will include two roof decks for tenants plus a top-floor amenity space connecting to the two.

In addition, the one-bedroom loft-style units planned for the top floor of one wing will open onto their own rooftop terraces.

If approved, the project will be Skala’s third, similarly-sized development in the commercial cluster around the Fairfield Metro station.