Finex Credit Union Lures Mass. Banker to Be New CEO

A longtime senior executive at a major Boston-area bank is decamping to East Hartford for his next career move.

Finex Credit Union announced Monday that it had picked Joseph Bartolotta be its next president and CEO.

With $144.51 million in assets, Finex will be a much smaller institution than he’s coming from.

Bartolotta was the senior vice president of strategic planning, marketing and product development at Salem Five Bank, an $8.05 billion-asset bank based just north of Boston in Salem, Massachusetts. Before that he held top customer experience positions at two major banks in the Boston area for nearly 20 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

But he’s a graduate of the University of Connecticut and a Connecticut native.

“I’m honored by the opportunity to lead the Finex team and further its mission to help its members, which in turn strengthens the communities that it serves,” Bartolotta said in a statement. “I love the credit union model and the mantra of ‘people helping people,’ which is what I look forward to doing each day.”

In its announcement, Finex said Bartolotta planned a vision for the institution that was “rooted in continuing the credit union’s commitment to blending technology with personal service” and credited him with “a proven track record in strategic planning, marketing, using data and analytics, and identifying new digital solutions to serve customers.”

The 87-year-old credit union has 17,800 members and serves those who live or work in Hartford or Tolland counties, their friends and relatives and employees of small businesses.