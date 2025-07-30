First County Bank CEO Retiring

By Sam Minton | July 30, 2025

Robert J. Granata, chairman and CEO of Stamford-based First County Bank. Image courtesy of First County Bank.

First County Bank CEO Robert J. Granata will retire in July 2026. He has led the bank since August 2019.

Granata is retiring with more than 18 years at Stamford-based First County Bank and over 39 years in banking. Under his direction, bank assets have grown 35 percent from $1.7 billion to $2.3 billion. Granata has also received several awards and honors during his tenure, including the New Leaders in Banking award from the Connecticut Bankers Association.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to be the chief executive officer of First County Bank,” Granata said in a statement. “When you love what you do every day and who you do it with, it is a bittersweet decision to retire. It has been a joy to work with this dedicated team of talented and committed employees and a great board of directors that is focused on disciplined strategic planning, financial strength, regulatory compliance and its fiduciary duties of care, loyalty and good faith. I have every confidence that First County Bank will continue its history of growth and success.”

First County Bank has created a selection committee to find Granata’s replacement. Granata will continue to serve as a member of the board of directors and a corporator.