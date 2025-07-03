It’s Not All Bad for Buyers

Now might not be the best time to buy a house. Interest rates are kicking up near the 7 percent level, and prices are rising – maybe not as quickly as they had been, but rising nonetheless.

But there comes a time when the buy-or-wait choice is not really a choice at all. Maybe that first baby – or the fourth – is on the way; perhaps marriage is in the offing; or maybe you’re taking a new job in a new city.

Whatever the reason, some people must buy, no matter the circumstances. That’s why 4 to 5 million houses change hands every year, even when prices and rates are sky-high. Sometimes “more powerful factors” are at work, said Ali Wolf, chief economist at the Zonda new home marketing firm.

If you are a member of the must-buy group, fear not. Not everything is against you. For one thing, the inventory of houses for sale hasn’t been this large since 2019, so you should have plenty of houses to choose from, especially if you are willing to expand your market area a little.

Overall, the housing supply is at a five-year high, with nearly half of those unsold listings considered stale at 60 days or more on the market.

Not Just More Homes; Fewer Buyers, Too

Another factor in your favor: There’s less competition for those houses. Two years ago, buyers were falling all over themselves to land new listings just as they came on to the market. But oh, how times have changed. Now, there are 490,000 more sellers in the market than buyers, Redfin reports.

At no other time since the realty brokerage began keeping tabs have sellers outnumbered buyers by such a large margin. That means to compete, sellers have to figure out ways to catch a buyer’s eye. Whereas sellers could hold fast on their asking prices a few years ago, many are now willing to bargain.

Another Redfin report shows that just 28 percent of all houses sold above their listing price in May, the lowest level for this time of year since 2020, when the pandemic ground the market to a halt. The other 72 percent sold at or below their listing prices. How much of a discount did they sell for? The median sale price was $397,000 – a 7 percent reduction from the median list price of $425,950, according to Redfin figures.

That’s a difference of $28,950!

In the new-home market, meanwhile, 504,000 houses either completed or under construction were still waiting for buyers, the National Association of Home Builders reports. That’s an 8.6 percent bump from a year ago.

That means some builders are getting antsy, too. One Florida builder caught my eye the other day with the offer to knock off more than $137,000 for any buyer looking for an early move-in on one particular model.

As a result, the price gap between new and existing houses has shrunk considerably. The 10-year average spread between the two was once about $50,000, the builder’s trade group said. Now it’s less than $10,000.

New-Build Homes Seeing Price Cuts

A third of all builders cut their list prices in May – the most since December 2023, per NAHB member surveys. But price cuts aren’t the only concession they are offering. Almost two-thirds of all builders were using some kind of sales incentive to move product, the NAHB said. The reason: “lackluster demand.”

Chief among the incentives are mortgage rate buydowns, in which the seller pays the lender a fee to lower the loan rate by a percentage point or two for the first few years of the loan. That makes it more affordable, at least initially, to carry the mortgage.

Other incentives include help with closing costs, free furniture, appliance upgrades, and allowances for decorating and customization, among other things. Ask for it and most builders will try to accommodate you. One guy is even taking unsold Florida condominiums as down payments for his custom houses.

“Builder incentives have become a crucial component of today’s housing market, shaping affordability and consumer demand,” writes trade magazine BUILDER. “With persistent affordability challenges and elevated mortgage rates reshaping buyer behavior, incentives are no longer a reactive tool – instead, they have become central to sales strategies.”

Lenders Offering Deals

Speaking of bargaining, you also might be able to negotiate a better deal with your mortgage provider.

Lenders haven’t been too busy of late, so some may be willing to cut their fees to get you in the door. While they can’t do much about interest rates, they might have some flexibility with origination fees, application fees, underwriting fees and the like. They add up, so just ask.

There are other ways to lower your transaction costs, too. There are more than 2,500 programs nationwide that offer down payment assistance, for example. And some realty brokers offer their services at substantial discount.

Also, seek lower-rate loans. Some government-backed mortgages come with rates as low as 3 percent. And working through independent mortgage brokers nationwide, United Wholesale Mortgage now offers 1 percent down loans that cover up to $7,000 of the borrower’s down payment.

