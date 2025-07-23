Lamont Helps Break Ground on Major Upgrade to Waterbury Train Line

Gov. Ned Lamont and state Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto today announced July 18 that the Connecticut Department of Transportation has begun construction on a new train station in Naugatuck

It’s part of a larger, $140 million Lamont administration plan to modernize the entire Metro-North Waterbury Branch Line and spur downtown redevelopment. In total, six stations are getting rebuilt or upgraded.

The new station is being relocated a third of a mile south of the existing station, placing it closer to Naugatuck’s downtown and aligning with the town’s vision for more transit-oriented development

“We’re not just building a train station, we’re building more momentum for Naugatuck’s future,” Lamont said in a statement. “This new station brings public transportation closer to the heart of downtown, creating new opportunities for economic development, housing, and walkable neighborhoods. It’s an investment in infrastructure that connects people to jobs and strengthens communities.”

Scheduled to open in summer 2027, the new station will feature a 350-foot-long high-level platform with a snow melt system, ADA-compliant access via an elevator and stair tower, real-time arrival and departure displays and a passenger waiting area equipped with a ticket vending machine.

It will also offer 72 on-street parking spaces, including electric vehicle charging stations, energy-efficient LED lighting and upgraded safety features.

Designed as a multimodal hub, Lamont’s office said it’s hoped the station will serve as a gateway to a future walkable, mixed-use neighborhood that connects downtown Naugatuck to the east side of the Naugatuck River Greenway. Over the last two years, the Naugatuck train station has served approximately 34,000 riders annually, a number that could grow if the state can improve stations, travel times and trains.

Eighty percent of the $33.2 million project is funded via federal funds and 20 percent via state funds.