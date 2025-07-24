New Haven Waterfront Development Gets Brownfields Grant

A New Haven development will get a leg up from state officials.

Riverfront Development LLC presented plans to residents in the city’s Fair Haven neighborhood last week, according to local media reports.

The Oyster Harbor Village project will have 70 residential units, retail spaces and a 29,000 square foot green space and boardwalk to improve pedestrian access.

The state is contributing a $947,500 grant to the city of New Haven, that will pay for demolition and abatement of blighted buildings and excavation of “petroleum-impacted soil” at 185, 212, and 213 Front St.. The 1.34-acre site, located along the Quinnipiac River, has a history of industrial use, including a coal yard, fuel tank farm and metalworking shop, state officials say.

“Old, polluted, blighted properties that have sat vacant for decades do nothing to stimulate our economy, grow jobs, and support housing growth,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “With these grants, we are partnering with towns and developers to take unused, lifeless properties and bring them back from the dead, rejuvenating land that can be used for so much more and can bring value back to these neighborhoods.”