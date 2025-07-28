State Rep. Joins Westport Commercial Real Estate Firm

A state legislator is joining Westport-based Charter Realty as its newest broker as it expands its landlord and tenant representation services in Connecticut.

State Rep. Kerry Wood was named a vice president at the brokerage and development firm. Wood represents the 29th House District, which comprises the town of Rocky Hill and a portion of Wethersfield. Wood also chairs the Iegislature’s Insurance & Real Estate Committee.

“She brings a deep knowledge of the Northeast market and a unique combination of private sector expertise and public sector insight,” Charter Realty Principal Dan Zelson said in a statement.

Founded in 1988 by Zelson, Charter Realty specializes in landlord and tenant representation.

Wood’s 20-year real estate career includes positions at Cushman & Wakefield, Trinity Real Estate Group and New England Retail Properties Inc. Wood has represented national and regional tenants on major projects including repositioning of shopping centers and ground-up developments, Charter Realty announced.