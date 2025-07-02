Two Small CT CUs OK’d to Merge

Skyline Financial Federal Credit Union and Curtis Federal Credit Union announced the successful completion of their merger, effective June 30.

Waterbury-based Skyline Financial will be the continuing credit union.

Curtis Federal Credit Union, founded in 1969, operated as a small employer group credit union serving employees of the Curtis Packaging plant in Sandy Hook, Connecticut. Its board of directors began merger discussions with Skyline Financial FCU in June 2024. The merger was approved by the National Credit Union Administration on April 8.

“The merger between our two organizations comes with extreme excitement,” Skyline President and CEO James A. Higgins said in a statement. “Curtis FCU is an extremely well-managed credit union under the leadership of the retiring manager, Pam Michel. We’re honored to continue that tradition of service and welcome Curtis members into Skyline Financial Federal Credit Union.”

Following the merger, Skyline Financial said its total assets will surpass $40 million, with approximately $25 million in loans and leases.

Skyline Financial serves individuals and businesses across New Haven, Litchfield, and Fairfield counties in Connecticut.