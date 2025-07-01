Webster Bank Names New Chief Risk Officer

Stamford-based Webster Bank announced a new chief risk officer to replace retiring CRO Daniel Bley.

Bley will depart his post July 14, but will stay on in an advisory role on a temporary basis.

His replacement, Jason E. Schugel, will have the rank of executive vice president.

Most recently, Schugel held the chief risk officer portfolio at Ally Bank, capping a 15-year tenure at the Utah-based, $182 billion-asset bank. Webster’s announcement credited him with “building agile risk and audit frameworks that furthered alignment and accountability with enterprise strategies.”

At the same time, Webster announced it was also adding an independent member of its holding company’s board of directors: Fred J. Crawford.

Crawford was most recently president and COO of insurance company AFLAC.

“Jason and Fred have proven track records of performance at global enterprises, and we look forward to their strategic insights as we continue to build our resiliency as a growing company,” Webster Chairman and CEO John Ciulla said in a statement. “Jason’s significant knowledge of governance and risk management will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the regulatory landscape. In addition, Fred’s deep experience leading large complex organizations will further enhance our Board’s ability to create long-term value.”