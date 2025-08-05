Chase Plans Five More Branches in Connecticut

Chase Bank says it is planning to open five more branches in Connecticut over the next two years in locations including Old Saybrook, Torrington and Cheshire.

The bank opened its first branch in the state in 2019 at 151 Asylum Street in Hartford, and now has 62 branches statewide.

“Every day, nearly one million customers visit our branches to manage their finances or get advice on how to save, spend and grow their money,” Jennifer Roberts, CEO of Chase’s consumer banking arm, said in a statement. “We are very proud of the role we play to serve these customers while providing opportunities for long-term economic growth through construction, community investments and local hiring.”

In its announcement this week, Chase touted having “opened more branches than all large bank peers combined,” in the last seven years. The bank is aiming to get a branch within an “accessible drive” of 3 out of every 4 Americans, and at least half the population in each state.