Citizens Names New CFO

Citizens Bank has tapped a Barclays Bank veteran to be its lead financial executive.

Aunoy Banerjee will be the Providence-based bank’s new chief financial officer, with the rank of executive vice president. He will also sit on the company’s executive committee and report to Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun beginning on Oct,24.

“Aunoy is a seasoned leader with a broad background and strong record of accomplishment over his career,” Van Saun said in a statement. “His experience in leading finance functions at multiple large financial institutions and overseeing highly complex transformation and optimization programs positions him well to have immediate impact as we execute our ambitious growth and transformation agenda.”

Banerjee joins Citizens from his current post as CFO of Barclays Bank, leading what Citizens described as “a large, global, multifunctional team supporting multiple lines of business, including U.S. Consumer, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Private Bank and Wealth Management.”

With 25 years of experience, Banerjee also held a number of increasingly responsible finance and transformation roles at State Street over eight years, most recently as head of investments and third party management and chair of State Street India. Before that, he spent 11 years at Citi with several roles of increasing importance, including business unit CFO for capital markets and securities services, finance head of CCAR and head of corporate forecasting and planning.

Banerjee’s experience includes overseeing a 1.1 trillion-pound balance sheet at Barclays Bank PLC. At State Street, he oversaw the firm’s $100 billion-plus investment portfolio.

“I could not be more excited to be joining Citizens to help drive sustainable growth and value for all of its stakeholders,” Banerjee said in a statement. “The Bank has been on an exciting and transformational journey, and I look forward to partnering with Bruce and the leadership team to help take Citizens to the next level.”

Current CFO John Woods will retire from the bank on Aug. 15. Chris Emerson, EVP and head of corporate planning and enterprise finance, will be Citizens’ CFO during the interim period.