Engineering Company Expands in Rocky Hill

An engineering company is doubling its footprint at a Rocky Hill office building located at the entrance to the 230-acre Corporate Ridge office park.

Engineers HNTB recently extended its lease while expanding to 23,000 square feet at 55 Capital Blvd., brokerage CBRE announced.

The 112,482 square-foot building is located off Interstate 91 just 10 miles south of downtown Hartford.

Massachusetts-based KS Partners acquired 55 Capital Blvd. in Rocky Hill in 2012 or $8.5 million, according to data compiled by The Warren Group, publisher of The Commercial Record.

In addition, office furniture dealer John Watts & Associates recently leased 4,200 square feet, while the Credit Union League of Connecticut committed to 3,000 square feet.

KS Partners recently updated lobbies and common areas and added a new tenant lounge and bistro.

“Our success at 55 Capital Boulevard is largely due to the excellent location and quality of the asset, a strong and well-capitalized owner, and the availability of modern tenant amenities,” CBRE Senior Vice President Mike Puzzo said in a statement. “KS Partners has been a long-term owner in Rocky Hill for over 12 years and continues to invest in these assets.

CBRE also is the leasing agent for KS Partners’ 175 Capital Boulevard property.