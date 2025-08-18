Foreclosure Activity Dips in CT

Foreclosure activity is increasing across the United States, and Connecticut is among the many states seeing activity.

While Massachusetts ranked 18th in the nation with 1 in 4,262 units having foreclosure filings, a 22.8 percent decrease year-over-year according to Attom. There were 481 total filings in July in the state.

The highest rates were seen in Windham, New Haven and Litchfield counties. Year-to-date there have been 100 petitions to foreclose in Litchfield County and 396 in New Haven County according to The Warren Group, the publisher of The Commercial Record.

“July’s foreclosure activity continues to trend upward year-over-year, with increases in both starts and completions,” Attom CEO Rob Barber said in a statement. “While rising home prices are helping many owners maintain equity, the steady climb in filings suggests growing pressure in some markets.”

In July of 2025, foreclosure activity across the U.S. increased month-over-month, with a total of 36,128 properties having foreclosure filings, up 13 percent from July of 2024. Nationwide, one in every 3,939 housing units faced a foreclosure filing.

Additionally, lenders repossessed 3,866 U.S. properties through completed foreclosures in July of 2025, an increase of 18 percent from last year.

While lower down in the rankings among states, Connecticut’s neighbors to the north in Massachusetts saw an increase year-over-year in foreclosure rate after landing at 30th place in Attom’s ranking. With 1 in every 6,267 units facing a foreclosure filing, foreclosure activity increased 3.66 percent on a year-to-year basis. Hampden, Dukes and Plymouth counties. In Hampden County, there have been 71 foreclosure deeds according to The Warren Group.