Good Buyers Look Beyond Home Staging

House hunters who visit homes that look like they belong in Architectural Digest need to take a closer look. Those places have been staged to accent their positives – and hide their flaws.

Staging to make houses look like model homes is a big business. Collectively, sellers spend millions to stage their properties, and buyers usually end up paying the freight – and then some.

On the median, according to research from the National Association of Realtors, sellers who hire professional stagers spend $1,500 to dress their houses for sale. Some spend less, but some pay much more – especially if the place is likely to be difficult to sell.

In the NAR survey, 19 percent of sellers’ agents said staging resulted in a 1 percent to 5 percent increase in the price offered by buyers, compared to similar, unstaged homes. In monetary terms, a 5 percent increase in the price of a staged house that’s priced at $500,000 works out to $25,000.

Buyers Easily Distracted

There’s nothing wrong with a seller putting their best foot forward. It’s called marketing. Homebuilders do it – outfitting their model homes, inside and out, to lure in buyers – and homeowners should do the same.

But buyers would be wise to take a sharp eye to any house that looks like a model home. The perfect furniture, the pristine floors – who lives like that? Very few of us. Remember that you’ll be buying empty space, not the decked-out rooms you see before you.

Unfortunately, NAR’s sample of around 1,200 active agents seems to indicate many buyers are not terribly discerning. Around 86 percent of buyers’ agents said staging had at least some impact on buyers. Staging, they said, made it easier for buyers to visualize the place as their own. More telling, perhaps, is that some agents said that when a house is staged, buyers are more willing to overlook the property’s flaws.

Spotting a staged house is relatively easy: It looks like it hasn’t been lived in. According to the NAR survey, the living room is the most important spot for staging, so let’s start there.

How to Spot a Staged Room

The furniture has likely been pushed back to make the room look more spacious. Alternatively, it might be grouped into small, conversational settings. Nice pillows sit on either end of the couch, perhaps with a blanket draped over the back. The curtains are open wide to let in the sunshine, and fresh-cut flowers sit on the coffee table. The place has been stripped bare of any personal items, like family pictures, so visitors won’t be distracted.

In an empty house, where the seller has already moved out, stagers will bring in key pieces of furniture. But beware: The furniture will likely be smaller, apartment-sized pieces to make the rooms appear larger. Another technique: using tables with glass tops, so that your eyes go right through them.

The primary bedroom is the second-most important room to stage. Here, the bed is always made, and big, fluffy pillows make it look inviting. Maybe a couple of houseplants sit in the corners, and a nice bouquet rests on the dresser. Again, there’s nothing personal to distract buyers.

Kitchens come next. Look for empty countertops – another tactic to make the room seem larger. But whose counters are actually empty? Don’t we all keep small appliances there, along with canisters and such? Another telltale sign of staging: The dishes are put away, nice and neat, and there’s absolutely no clutter. Maybe there’s even a bowl of fresh fruit on the kitchen table.

Stagers Work Inside and Out

Stagers don’t ignore the exterior, either. With the latest emphasis on outdoor living, stagers put up shutters where there weren’t any (or replace existing ones). They’ll stick a fancy gas grill on the patio, perhaps a hammock, and a table-and-chair set.

They’re all props designed to accentuate the positive, fool the eye and get potential buyers emotionally invested.

As Curtis Seltzer, a Virginia author and land consultant, wrote on RealtyTimes.com last year, “It’s not dishonest … But it is intentionally manipulative.”

One way to avoid all this is to refuse to look at staged properties. But that would defeat your purpose. If you’re on the hunt for a new place, you want to see as many houses as possible, staged or not, before making up your mind.

Besides, more and more sellers are resorting to staging, and 58 percent of buyers’ agents told NAR their clients were disappointed when the houses they visited did not look like those on TV.

A better way, as Seltzer suggests, is to become familiar with how stagers work their magic and learn how to ignore their props. Read up on the staging process before you go house-hunting.

A few more things to look for: super-clean places; rooms painted in warm, neutral colors; sets of pictures arranged in odd numbers, which have the most visual appeal; clearly unused rooms set up as home offices or workout spaces.

If it looks like extra lighting has been added, that, too, is likely due to staging. If you buy the place, make sure the lights come with it.

Remember, what you see is not always what you get.

Lew Sichelman has been covering real estate for more than 50 years. He is a regular contributor to numerous shelter magazines and housing and housing-finance industry publications. Readers can contact him at lsichelman@aol.com.