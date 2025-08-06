Hartford Apartments Trade for $6.7M

The Sumner House Apartments, a multifamily building just outside downtown Hartford, has traded hands for $6.7 million.

The purchase price works out to $83,750 per unit for the 80-unit property.

Located at 57 Sumner St. in the Asylum Hill neighborhood – home to Hartford’s Catholic Cathedral of St. Joseph – the building is across the street from the headquarters of insurance giant The Hartford and around the corner from insurance company Aetna’s campus.

Built in 1970, the property features garage parking and a highly desirable unit mix of 18 studios, 29 one-bedrooms, 32 two-bedrooms and a three-bedroom, three-bathroom penthouse that was built as the home for the original developer.

Most apartments include exposed brick walls and private balconies, according to Rick Chozick and Steve Pappas of Chozick Realty, who represented the seller.

“Sumner House is a well-maintained property that combines character with strong performance,” Pappas said in a statement. “Its solid construction, in-place income, and value-add potential make it a compelling opportunity.”

The property most recently sold for $3.9 million in 2015.