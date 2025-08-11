Medical Office Portfolio Brings in $10.5M

A professional medical office portfolio located in Tolland, Windham and Mansfield has sold for $10.5 million.

The portfolio, totaling approximately 66,000 square feet, includes Twin Ponds Office Centre, located in Tolland. This asset consists of two buildings totaling approximately 37,600 square feet. It also includes Windham Professional Park, a two-building, 16,400-square-foot complex in Windham. The third part of the portfolio is Ledgebrook North, a 12,000-square-foot, three-building property in Mansfield.

The properties are located within close proximity to one another, enabling centralized management and leasing. All are situated near population centers, healthcare institutions, major roadways and the 30,000-plus student and staff population of the University of Connecticut at Storrs.

Tom Boyle of Chozick Realty represented the seller, who developed and has continuously owned, leased and managed the portfolio since the original construction of the properties between 1988 and 1997.

“These properties have been extremely well-maintained by the original developer with a long history of full occupancy, particularly among medical and healthcare-related tenants,” Boyle said in a statement released along with Chozick Realty’s announcement of the deal.