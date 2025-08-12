Newmark Hires Back Brokerage Veteran for Office Leasing, Advisory Role

Commercial brokerage Newmark announced that Brian Carcaterra has rejoined the company as an executive managing director in its Stamford office.

In his new role, Carcaterra will specialize in office tenant and landlord representation, as well as strategic advisory services across key markets such as Fairfield and Westchester counties. He brings 20 years of experience across both brokerage and ownership, Newmark said.

“Brian’s experience advising top-tier tenants and institutional landlords gives Newmark a strategic advantage in today’s evolving office market,” Newmark Executive Vice President and Tri-State Region Market Leader Sean Moynihan said in a statement. “He brings a high level of discipline, trust and partnership to every engagement—qualities that align fully with our culture and client-first mission.”

Carcaterra began his career at Newmark in 2003, where advised office tenants and landlords in Connecticut.

“There’s a rare combination of scale and agility at Newmark,” Carcaterra said in a statement. “It’s a firm that values collaboration and empowers professionals to build. The ability to tap into talent across service lines and work alongside people I’ve known and respected for years are chief among the reasons why this is the right environment for the next evolution in my career.”

Carcaterra joins the company after working most recently as executive vice president at Building and Land Technology, where he oversaw leasing across an 8 million-square-foot national office portfolio. He previously also led multi-market tenant representation for leading financial services, private equity and hedge fund clients, in addition to overseeing agency assignments at CBRE.