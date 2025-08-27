Shelton Hotel Could Be Converted to 96 Apartments

A developer has filed plans with Shelton officials to convert a hotel just off Route 8 into apartments.

Plans show 96 units created out of what’s currently a 96-key Residence Inn by Marriott at 1001 Bridgeport Ave., 18 percent of which will be rented at below-market rates under the state’s 8-30g affordable housing law.

The hotel’s current owner is an LLC controlled by Texas hoteliers Highgate, but the plans were filed by an LLC registered to a Sheridan, Wyoming office address that’s also used for a wide range of companies.

The plans appear to show no significant exterior changes to the property as part of the conversion, but in a letter of support filed with the town Planning & Zoning Commission, Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce President Bill Purcell wrote that the hotel “requires significant capital investment” to compete with the town’s four other hotels, which have recently been renovated.

Purcell’s letter identified the developer as Bluevale Capital, a real estate investment firm headquartered in New Haven and in Toronto, Canada.

The unit mix would be 72 studios and 24 two-bedroom units.